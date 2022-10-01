rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232870The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (mid&ndash;16th century) by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Painter. Original from The…Save

The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (mid–16th century) by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Painter. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (mid–16th century) by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Painter. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More