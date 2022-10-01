The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232870SaveSaveThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (mid–16th century) by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Painter. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2900 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3799 x 3148 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3799 x 3148 px | 300 dpi | 68.47 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (mid–16th century) by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Painter. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More