The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232880SaveSaveThe Journey of the Magi (ca. 1433–35) by Stefano di Giovanni. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 873 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2546 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3519 x 2560 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3519 x 2560 px | 300 dpi | 51.59 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Journey of the Magi (ca. 1433–35) by Stefano di Giovanni. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More