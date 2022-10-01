The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232895SaveSaveThe Adoration of the Shepherds by L'Ortolano (Giovanni Battista Benvenuti) (1512–died after 1527). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2315 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3685 x 2437 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3685 x 2437 px | 300 dpi | 51.42 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Adoration of the Shepherds by L'Ortolano (Giovanni Battista Benvenuti) (1512–died after 1527). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More