marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233563SaveSaveNew Year gift boxes, star, balloon, fireworks, wine glass, pillar candle and gold ball doodle on black textured background vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 34.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadNew Year gift boxes, star, balloon, fireworks, wine glass, pillar candle and gold ball doodle on black textured background vectorMore