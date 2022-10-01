rawpixel
The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)
Public Domain
Day of the God (Mahana no atua) (1894) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Day of the God (Mahana no atua) (1894) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

