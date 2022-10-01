rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233863Woman in front of a Still Life by C&eacute;zanne (1890) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…Save

Woman in front of a Still Life by Cézanne (1890) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Woman in front of a Still Life by Cézanne (1890) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More