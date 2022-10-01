The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233876SaveSaveThe Large Tree (1891) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 951 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2774 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3785 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3785 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 65.01 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Large Tree (1891) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More