National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233880SaveSaveLandscape at Le Pouldu (1890) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2971 x 2336 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2971 x 2336 px | 300 dpi | 39.75 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLandscape at Le Pouldu (1890) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More