The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233881SaveSaveStill Life with Cat (ca. 1899) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 738 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1633 x 2656 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1633 x 2656 px | 300 dpi | 24.85 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadStill Life with Cat (ca. 1899) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More