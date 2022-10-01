The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233884SaveSaveTahitian Women Bathing (1892) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1419 x 1774 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1419 x 1774 px | 300 dpi | 14.44 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadTahitian Women Bathing (1892) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More