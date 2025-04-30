rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
PNG Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits, vintage little puppy dog illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
paper dolldog dollcutevintage illustration dog toypngephemera pngdollsvintage
Editable ephemera Bulldog element png, aesthetic design
Editable ephemera Bulldog element png, aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176957/editable-ephemera-bulldog-element-png-aesthetic-designView license
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits, vintage little puppy dog illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits, vintage little puppy dog illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345099/psd-dog-paper-artView license
Editable anthropomorphic animals collage
Editable anthropomorphic animals collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124037/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView license
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits (1945–1947), vintage little puppy dog illustration. Original public domain image from…
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits (1945–1947), vintage little puppy dog illustration. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229669/image-dog-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Animal plush doll element set, editable design
Animal plush doll element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006564/animal-plush-doll-element-set-editable-designView license
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits
Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906137/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123935/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-artView license
Bitsy paper doll dog accessories
Bitsy paper doll dog accessories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905591/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic animals collage
Editable anthropomorphic animals collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124036/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView license
Bitsy paper doll dog
Bitsy paper doll dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908185/bitsy-paper-doll-dogFree Image from public domain license
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123941/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-artView license
PNG Betty paper doll with head turned to the left, vintage little girl illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…
PNG Betty paper doll with head turned to the left, vintage little girl illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343188/png-paper-personView license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330847/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908181/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123944/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left, vintage little girl illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left, vintage little girl illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644941/vector-paper-cute-personView license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294998/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Bob paper doll with head turned to the right
Bob paper doll with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905592/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330676/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906182/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330845/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905640/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330907/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Bitsy paper doll dog (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally…
Bitsy paper doll dog (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184709/image-dog-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330762/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image…
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229674/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330472/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Bob paper doll accessories
Bob paper doll accessories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908158/bob-paper-doll-accessoriesFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic animals collage
Editable anthropomorphic animals collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081944/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView license
Betty paper doll accessories
Betty paper doll accessories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908183/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic animals collage
Png editable anthropomorphic animals collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123421/png-editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left, vintage little girl illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Betty paper doll with head turned to the left, vintage little girl illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345098/psd-paper-person-artView license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330846/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Babs paper doll in outfits with one hand out
Babs paper doll in outfits with one hand out
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905590/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Dog lover collage background, creative pet concept, editable design
Dog lover collage background, creative pet concept, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206991/dog-lover-collage-background-creative-pet-concept-editable-designView license
Babs paper doll with one hand out
Babs paper doll with one hand out
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908179/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Dog lover collage background, creative pet concept, editable design
Dog lover collage background, creative pet concept, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199859/dog-lover-collage-background-creative-pet-concept-editable-designView license
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908182/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute animal doll design element set
Editable cute animal doll design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330906/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView license
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right
Betty paper doll with head turned to the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905597/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license