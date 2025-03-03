rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
PNG Traditional vases, vintage object illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
potterychinese vasechinese porcelainchinesevaseurnvintage furnitureporcelain
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12346689/traditional-vases-vintage-object-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12346688/traditional-vases-vintage-object-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906671/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Design for Two Vases (1770–85), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Design for Two Vases (1770–85), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230300/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905835/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780633/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-designView license
Artisan cafe poster template and design
Artisan cafe poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView license
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644961/vector-art-watercolor-vintageView license
Vase & homeware Instagram post template
Vase & homeware Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679416/vase-homeware-instagram-post-templateView license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14983189/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-templateView license
Weekend sale poster template and design
Weekend sale poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702562/weekend-sale-poster-template-and-designView license
Glazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715661/png-sticker-artView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Chinese vase porcelain pottery art.
Chinese vase porcelain pottery art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569670/chinese-vase-porcelain-pottery-art-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Vintage flea market Instagram post template
Vintage flea market Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679547/vintage-flea-market-instagram-post-templateView license
Covered Jar
Covered Jar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234270/covered-jarFree Image from public domain license
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView license
Bottle vase
Bottle vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235616/bottle-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Vase
Vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491742/vaseFree Image from public domain license
Vase & homeware Instagram post template
Vase & homeware Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864899/vase-homeware-instagram-post-templateView license
Meiping vase
Meiping vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491489/meiping-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set poster template
Vintage tea set poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView license
Vase with dragons
Vase with dragons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234265/vase-with-dragonsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Double gourd bottle
Double gourd bottle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491796/double-gourd-bottleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Vase with phoenix
Vase with phoenix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491508/vase-with-phoenixFree Image from public domain license
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Covered Bowl (one of a pair)
Covered Bowl (one of a pair)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235478/covered-bowl-one-pairFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad blog banner template
Teahouse cafe ad blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785706/teahouse-cafe-blog-banner-templateView license
Vase in the shape of archaic wine container (gu)
Vase in the shape of archaic wine container (gu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234264/vase-the-shape-archaic-wine-container-guFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140068/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
PNG Chinese vase porcelain pottery art.
PNG Chinese vase porcelain pottery art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12610749/png-chinese-vase-porcelain-pottery-art-generated-image-rawpixelView license