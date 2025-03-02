Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintageillustrationclothingbluewomanart nouveauWoman holding an umbrella, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3223 x 4512 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3223 x 4512 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable dress mockup, women's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508358/customizable-dress-mockup-womens-apparelView licenseWoman holding an umbrella, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345130/image-person-art-vintageView licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Woman holding an umbrella, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345112/png-person-artView licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWoman holding an umbrella, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658815/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseVictorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696483/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseHarper's July (1896), woman holding an umbrella illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345128/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687587/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's July (1896), woman holding an umbrella illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229678/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseHarper's July by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905951/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseHarper's April by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908544/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHarper's September by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908277/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHarper's August by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906214/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's October by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908274/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseHarper's June by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908231/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess background, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8651773/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHarper's February by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908571/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908647/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's August by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908581/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12503951/beauty-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHarper's August by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908580/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908229/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's September by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908276/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream sticker, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHarper's August by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908556/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license