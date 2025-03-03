rawpixel
Harper's July (1896), woman holding an umbrella illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital…
edward penfieldposterpublic domainart nouveauumbrellawomenpublic domain art nouveau poster1890s people
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229678/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Harper's July by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905951/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Harper's September by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908277/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Harper's June by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908231/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Harper's August by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906214/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Harper's October by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908274/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView license
Harper's March by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Harper's May by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908647/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635843/art-nouveau-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harper's February by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908571/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Ride your bike poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517710/ride-your-bike-poster-templateView license
Harper's April by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908544/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Vintage Christmas card (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648823/image-christmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
In Washington's day by Woodrow Wilson begins in Harper's January by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906248/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cycling club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519166/cycling-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Harper's January by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908226/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Harper's July by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908653/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Harper's July by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906218/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Worker's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780180/workers-rights-poster-templateView license
Harper's September by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908276/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Women's boutique poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638685/png-20percent-off-aesthetic-apparelView license
Harper's March by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908229/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617190/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView license
Woman holding umbrella (1897) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Harper's November by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman riding bicycle poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635242/png-adventure-aesthetic-art-nouveauView license
Woman in vintage clothes (1897) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648824/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license