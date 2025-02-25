Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage flower illustrationflowerartvintageillustrationbotanicalfloralvintage illustrationButtercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co.. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3280 x 3280 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15490688/editable-vintage-flower-design-element-setView licenseButtercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345109/psd-flower-art-vintageView licenseEditable vintage flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15490135/editable-vintage-flower-design-element-setView licenseButtercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co.. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345136/buttercups-vintage-flower-illustration-prang-co-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15490610/editable-vintage-flower-design-element-setView licenseButtercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345105/psd-flower-art-vintageView licenseDried flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091253/dried-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseButtercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co., isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683679/vector-flower-art-vintageView licenseEditable vintage flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15490597/editable-vintage-flower-design-element-setView licenseButtercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co., isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683831/vector-flower-art-vintageView licenseEditable watercolor flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507046/editable-watercolor-flower-design-element-setView licensePNG Buttercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345138/png-flower-artView licenseFlower collage set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092180/flower-collage-set-editable-design-elementView licensePNG Buttercups, vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345120/png-flower-artView licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseButtercups (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by L. Prang & Co. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230791/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597328/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licensePink roses; La France roses, vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12354301/psd-roses-flower-artView licenseEditable vintage flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15491796/editable-vintage-flower-design-element-setView licensePink roses; La France roses, vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12354304/image-roses-flower-artView licensevintage aesthetic flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16700231/vintage-aesthetic-flower-illustration-editable-designView licensePink roses; La France roses, vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16620083/vector-roses-flower-artView licenseEditable Delicate pressed flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598993/editable-delicate-pressed-flower-design-element-setView licensePNG Pink roses; La France roses, vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343705/png-roses-flowerView licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124285/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseYellow poppy flower in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209950/image-flower-art-vintageView licenseDried flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091340/dried-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCross of roses, vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12354022/psd-roses-flower-plantView licenseEditable flower illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310695/editable-flower-illustration-design-element-setView licenseYellow poppy flower collage element vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916841/vector-flower-art-vintageView licensevintage aesthetic flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16700239/vintage-aesthetic-flower-illustration-editable-designView licenseYellow poppy png flower sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209938/png-flower-artView licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124637/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licensePNG Cross of roses, vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343192/png-roses-flowerView licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598360/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseYellow poppy flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617933/yellow-poppy-flower-illustration-psdView licenseDried flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091316/dried-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRed Roses, vntage flower illustration by Grace Barton Allen psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352707/psd-rose-flower-redView licenseEditable black ink botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503396/editable-black-ink-botanical-design-element-setView licensePink roses; La France roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230183/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain license