Edit ImageCropNarathorn5SaveSaveEdit Imagecatholicvirgin flowerheart of marywoman chestmother maryvintage christmasvirgin marypersonVirgin Mary with heart emblem on chest, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin Mary with heart emblem on chest vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915149/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin Mary with heart emblem on chest, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347101/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licensePNG Virgin Mary with heart emblem on chest, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347106/png-person-artView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345030/ss-heart-mary-vintage-religious-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseSS Heart of Mary vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915186/vector-jesus-person-artView licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licensePNG S.S. Heart of Mary, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345017/png-person-artView licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347086/image-person-art-vintageView licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345029/ss-heart-mary-vintage-religious-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe immaculate conception of escorial copy after murillo vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker isolated on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915169/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker, transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347083/png-person-artView licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230210/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker psd. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347077/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseCarol concert Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578282/carol-concert-facebook-story-templateView license[The Virgin Mary with heart emblem on chest] (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229901/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347089/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229975/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347081/image-person-art-vintageView licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230317/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347076/png-person-artView licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822028/sunday-service-poster-templateView license