Peruvian Paso, vintage horse illustration by by Charles Hamilton Smith. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Free for Personal and Business use Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG Low Resolution 1200 x 960 px

High Resolution (HD) 2955 x 2364 px | 300 dpi

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium