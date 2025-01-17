Edit ImageCropNarathorn3SaveSaveEdit Imagejesusjesus artcrown of thornsjesus christcrownpersonartmanJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4999 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4999 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460092/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347107/png-person-artView licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460010/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist in majesty, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388122/christ-majesty-vintage-religious-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist in majesty, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388133/christ-majesty-vintage-religious-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBible study poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021396/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist in majesty vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915538/vector-jesus-christ-person-artView licenseHoly ascension day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseJesus with crown of thorns (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229997/image-person-art-crownFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePNG Christ in majesty, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388144/png-person-artView licenseBible study blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021399/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEcce homo, vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347078/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347093/image-person-art-crownView licenseBible study Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021392/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJesus with crown of thorns vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915202/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229934/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEcce homo vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915374/vector-jesus-christ-person-artView licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEcce homo, vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347087/image-person-art-vintageView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEcce homo (1857),vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg. Original public domain image from The Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Ecce homo, vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347084/png-person-artView licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395569/psd-person-art-crownView licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950854/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395579/image-person-art-crownView licenseAscension day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950856/ascension-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni isolated on white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917325/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseJesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482149/jesus-risen-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395573/png-person-artView licenseJesus is risen Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482151/jesus-risen-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame (1653–67), vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230504/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768252/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345029/ss-heart-mary-vintage-religious-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license