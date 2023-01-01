https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352423Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsOhara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 2440 x 2440 px | 300 dpi | 54.59 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2440 x 2440 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free