https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352712Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPink exotic fish, vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 2063 x 1375 px | 300 dpi | 24.64 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2063 x 1375 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free