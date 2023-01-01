Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12354013Edit ImageAutumn leaves, vintage botanical illustration by S. L. Bush psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 2532 x 3165 px | 300 dpi | 70.45 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2532 x 3165 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free