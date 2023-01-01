https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12355568Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVictorian women, vintage fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3847 x 2748 px | 300 dpi | 101.2 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3847 x 2748 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free