Victorian women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Free Personal and Business use Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3792 x 3034 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3792 x 3034 px | 300 dpi | 65.87 MB Edit Image