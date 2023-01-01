Victorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Free Personal and Business use Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Pinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Mobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1606 x 2856 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 1606 x 2856 px | 300 dpi | 26.28 MB Edit Image