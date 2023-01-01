Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Free Personal and Business use Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 947 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2761 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3870 x 4906 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3870 x 4906 px | 300 dpi | 108.68 MB Edit Image