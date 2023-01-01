https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12361756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12361756View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1718 x 2406 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1718 x 2406 px | 300 dpi | 23.69 MBFree DownloadVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More