rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12370971
Watering can, towel and jars, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Watering can, towel and jars, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
12370971

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Watering can, towel and jars, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.

More