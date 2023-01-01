https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElephant standing with two feet, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12381473View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1759 x 2462 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1759 x 2462 px | 300 dpi | 24.82 MBFree DownloadElephant standing with two feet, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More