https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381919Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBanded Aracari Toucan, vintage bird illustration by George S. Harris & Sons. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12381919View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1619 x 2428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1619 x 2428 px | 300 dpi | 22.53 MBFree DownloadBanded Aracari Toucan, vintage bird illustration by George S. Harris & Sons. Remixed by rawpixel.More