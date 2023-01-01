https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG The sacred heart, vintage religious illustration by Thomas Kelly, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 12382053View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2576 x 3219 pxCompatible with :PNG The sacred heart, vintage religious illustration by Thomas Kelly, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More