rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382866
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Premium
ID : 
12382866

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More