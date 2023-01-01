https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12385744Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkeleton kneeling in prayer, vintage illustration by William Cheselden. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12385744View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1024 x 1536 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1024 x 1536 px | 300 dpi | 9.04 MBFree DownloadSkeleton kneeling in prayer, vintage illustration by William Cheselden. Remixed by rawpixel.More