PNG Peonies and Birds, vintage flower illustration by Okamoto Shuki, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Peonies and Birds, vintage flower illustration by Okamoto Shuki, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

