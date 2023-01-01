https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388126Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in black evening dress, vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePremiumID : 12388126View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 121 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman in black evening dress, vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More