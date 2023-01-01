rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388126
Woman in black evening dress, vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman in black evening dress, vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Premium
ID : 
12388126

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Woman in black evening dress, vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More