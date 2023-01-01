Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Paris Musees More Free Personal and Business use ID : 12388142 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3192 x 3991 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3192 x 3991 px | 300 dpi | 72.93 MB