rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388142
Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Paris Musees

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
12388142

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.

More