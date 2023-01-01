rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388144
PNG Christ in majesty, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Christ in majesty, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
12388144

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Christ in majesty, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More