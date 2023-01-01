Blue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art More Free Personal and Business use ID : 12388537 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2364 x 2954 px | 300 dpi TIFF 2364 x 2954 px | 300 dpi | 40 MB