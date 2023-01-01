https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePremiumID : 12393689View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3181 x 3975 pxCompatible with :PNG Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More