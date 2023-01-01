rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393875
PNG Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Premium
ID : 
12393875

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More