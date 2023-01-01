https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394239Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman, vintage fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 12394239View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 114.02 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian woman, vintage fashion illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More