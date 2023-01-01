https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAngel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 12394387View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 148.82 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More