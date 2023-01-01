https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMorePremiumID : 12395569View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2856 x 2856 px | 300 dpi | 65.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2856 x 2856 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More