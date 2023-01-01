https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395573Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMorePremiumID : 12395573View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2284 x 2856 pxCompatible with :PNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More