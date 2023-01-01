https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395577Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQueen of Spades, vintage card illustration by E. Le Tellier. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12395577View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1368 x 1710 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1368 x 1710 px | 300 dpi | 13.42 MBFree DownloadQueen of Spades, vintage card illustration by E. Le Tellier. Remixed by rawpixel.More