Queen of Spades, vintage card illustration by E. Le Tellier. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free Personal and Business use ID : 12395577 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1368 x 1710 px | 300 dpi TIFF 1368 x 1710 px | 300 dpi | 13.42 MB