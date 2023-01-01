https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12395579View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2856 x 2856 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2856 x 2856 px | 300 dpi | 46.71 MBFree DownloadHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.More