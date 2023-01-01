https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397572Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMorePremiumID : 12397572View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1937 x 2906 pxCompatible with :PNG Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More