https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397829Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 12397829View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3830 x 2553 px | 300 dpi | 83.65 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3830 x 2553 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Red roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More