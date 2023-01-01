https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed rose, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12398190View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpi | 16.58 MBFree DownloadRed rose, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More