https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398538Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJosephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 12398538View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 221.62 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More