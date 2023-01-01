rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398540
PNG Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography, transparent background. Remixed by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
12398540

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More